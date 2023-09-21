The fire at the Fontsana care home on Avda. Joan Miró Street broke out around 8pm. It started in room 211 on the second floor and eventually affected eight rooms in total. Two members of staff went to room 211 with fire extinguishers. Both suffered smoke inhalation. Three employees in all required hospital treatment, as did three residents, the most elderly of whom was 93.
One hundred and fifty residents were evacuated. They were taken to a Mercadona car park near to the home. Thirty-four of the residents went to relatives' homes. The others were able to return after the building had been thoroughly ventilated.
