<p>A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a <strong>care home for the elderly<\/strong> in Palma.<\/p>\r\n<p>Flames were coming from the top floor of the <strong>Residencia Fontsanta<\/strong>, which is in the Avenida Joan Mir\u00f3 area.<\/p>\r\n<p><img src="https:\/\/md.gsstatic.es\/sfAttachPlugin\/134967.jpg" border="0" alt="Fire at a care home in Palma, Mallorca" width="1024" height="763"><\/p>\r\n<p>The cause and the extent of the fire are as yet unknown.<\/p>\r\n<p>The emergency services have <strong>evacuated<\/strong> residents and workers.<\/p>\r\n<p>There are at present no reports of any injuries.<\/p>
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.