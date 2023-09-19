Evacuation in operation. | Youtube Última Hora

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma19/09/2023 20:31
A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a care home for the elderly in Palma.

Flames were coming from the top floor of the Residencia Fontsanta, which is in the Avenida Joan Miró area.

Fire at a care home in Palma, Mallorca

The cause and the extent of the fire are as yet unknown.

The emergency services have evacuated residents and workers.

There are at present no reports of any injuries.