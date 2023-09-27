Seventeen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, two yachts belonging to Russian magnates remain immobilised in Mallorca by order of the Spanish government's ministry of transport. Stuck at Club de Mar in Palma and Port Adriano in Calvia, but the government doesn't pay for the mooring.
Russian yachts seized in Mallorca - but who pays?
There are three Russian yachts in all
Also in News
- Russian yachts seized in Mallorca - but who pays?
- More travel chaos for Britons heading for Mallorca this week
- "We are very disappointed," say British tourists after Red Arrows display cancelled
- Mosquito plague in Mallorca to continue deep into autumn
- Air shows by Red Arrows in Minorca and Gibraltar cancelled
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
If and when the yacht is either returned to its original owner or auctioned and transferred to the highest bidder, all outstanding fees, repairs and other auxiliary costs will have to be settled by the old/new owner before they can take legal possesion of the vessel.
Take them our on dark, rainy night and bring a big drill.
Presumably the marinas assessed the risk and decided to take their chance in dealing with these customers. Either way, the cost incurred by the marinas will be significantly less than the expected fees
The ports were quite happy to take the Russian criminal's money in the past so it's only right that they now have to pay to keep the boats there .