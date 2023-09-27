Seventeen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, two yachts belonging to Russian magnates remain immobilised in Mallorca by order of the Spanish government's ministry of transport. Stuck at Club de Mar in Palma and Port Adriano in Calvia, but the government doesn't pay for the mooring.

In the case of Lady Anastasia, the instruction was signed by the Harbour Master's Office on March 15, 2022. This not only ordered the immobilisation but also the supply of fuel.

Lady Anastasia is 47 metres long and is in what is considered to be one of Mallorca's most luxurious ports. The average annual cost for mooring a yacht of this size is 213,000 euros. Said to belong to oligarch Alexander Mijeev, sources suggest that the yacht is not registered in his name but in the name of a company that flies the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is understood that the Port Adriano management has had to take the company that owns the yacht to court for non-payment. As the port is bound by data protection laws, no more is known of the yacht's status.

The same applies at Club de Mar, where the 24-metre, Spanish-flagged Sasha is immobilised. The daily rate for mooring a yacht this size at this time of the year is just under 300 euros. Sasha was the first Spanish-flagged vessel detained by the authorities in application of European directives to seize Russian assets.

In addition, there is Tango, owned by Viktor Vekselberg. Also at Club de Mar, it was seized at the request of the US authorities. The expenses are covered by the American government.