Rafa Nadal and his wife Mery at the tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter29/09/2023 10:14
TW0

The Mallorca Bulletin and the Mallorca Country Club invite you to our conference Tennis Talk with Toni Nadal who will give an insight into training his nephew and tennis in the present day. Edwin Weindorfer, director of the club, will also give a short presentation. The conference is in English and will take place on Wednesday October 11 at 7p.m. at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa. After the event drinks and canapes will be served.

Related news
Roger Federer an ace in Mallorca

Roger Federer an ace in Mallorca

The event is free but places are limited so reserve your place at publicidad@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will send you a confirmation which must be shown at the Club on the night of the event.

The conference is supported by Engel & Volkers. There is ample parking available.

Tennis Championship at the Santa Ponsa Country Club

Photo gallery

Rafa Nadal and his wife Mery at the tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa

The Mallorca Championships tournament, which is being held these days at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, as well as being of sporting interest, is awakening an increasingly social character. The surprise arrival on Tuesday afternoon of Rafa Nadal and his wife, Mery Perelló, caused a great stir and expectation. Half an hour earlier, Carlos Moyá arrived, accompanied by his three children: Carla, Carlos and Daniela. In addition, Feliciano López played what could presumably be his last professional match in Spain.

Photo gallery

Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova