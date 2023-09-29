The Mallorca Bulletin and the Mallorca Country Club invite you to our conference Tennis Talk with Toni Nadal who will give an insight into training his nephew and tennis in the present day. Edwin Weindorfer, director of the club, will also give a short presentation. The conference is in English and will take place on Wednesday October 11 at 7p.m. at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa. After the event drinks and canapes will be served.
Toni Nadal to give Bulletin conference in English in Santa Ponsa
Event will take place at Mallorca Country Club
