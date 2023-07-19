Roger Federer at the Mallorca Country Club

Roger Federer with Edwin Weindorfer and Marie-Christine Walketseder at the Mallorca Country Club.

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, who retired from tournament competition last year, is currently on the island for a brief holiday.

On Wednesday afternoon, he visited the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, which recently hosted the hugely successful ATP 250 Mallorca Championships, a warm-up event for Wimbledon that was won this year by American Christopher Eubanks.

Federer met Edwin Weindorfer, director of the Mallorca Country Club, and Marie-Christine Walketseder, the club's managing director.

Federer, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, won 20 Grand Slam events, including eight Wimbledon titles. His last Grand Slam victory was in the Australian Open in 2018.

His last competitive outing was at the Laver Cup in London last September, where he played alongside his great friend, Rafa Nadal.