A Mallorcan woman was injured after being trampled by an elephant on safari in Kenya. "It gave me the beating of my life," says tik toker @ely_traveler with injuries to her face. Ely Fernández, who is a veterinarian, explains in a video on the social network the terrifying experience she had last month at the Elatia Mara Camp. The woman, who was on honeymoon with her husband, was about to start breakfast when one of the hotel workers approached them and told them that there were animals in the car park.
Elephant tramples Mallorcan woman's face
Woman claims resort staff put her in danger and ignored her
