A 55-year-old man is in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital after he was attacked in a bar in Cala Millor last Friday.

On the afternoon of September 29, he was in a bar on C. Fetget. At one point and for no apparent reason, he was punched several times in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. Police and an ambulance went to the scene, but he told medics and police officers that he was fine, that he did not want to go to a medical centre or file a complaint against the attacker.

The next day, his wife found him unconscious in bed and called 112. His condition was assessed as very serious and he was rushed to Son Espases.

Cameras in the bar had recorded the incident, and the Guardia Civil, on learning about the seriousness of the man's condition, proceeded to arrest a 31-year-old Spaniard.