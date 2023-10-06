On Thursday, the new lighting system for the exterior of Palma Cathedral was switched on and a brilliant low-consumption white light presented the cathedral in a way that enhances its architectural elements.

The project for new lighting was first mooted some ten years ago. It has been a long process that has required consultation with the Cathedral management, the Bishopric, the Council of Mallorca's heritage department, the Arca heritage association, the commission for Palma's historical centre and Spain's National Heritage. The new lighting is also for the façade of the Almudaina Palace.

The lighting system involves 505 projectors around the Cathedral and Palace; 298 of these are embedded. The others are on terraces, flying buttresses and roofs and in Ses Voltes and on the Dalt Murada. Although there are more lighting points, the power has been reduced from 87 to 52 kilowatts, a saving in consumption of close to 40%.

In attendance for the lighting ceremony were the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, the bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, and the dean of the Cathedral, Teodoro Suau.