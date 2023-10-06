On Thursday, the new lighting system for the exterior of Palma Cathedral was switched on and a brilliant low-consumption white light presented the cathedral in a way that enhances its architectural elements.
What a sight! Let there be light at Palma Cathedral
A project that has required years of consultation
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- We are backing Mallorca! It will be HOTTER here than in Britain, check our long range forecast
- Mallorca holiday for David Beckham's father after Netflix filming
- Scrap Palma cruise ship ban, it is costing us dearly
- Sharks in Mallorca waters: 16 Nursehounds released in the El Toro marine reserve
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.