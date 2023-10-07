A video showing a driver doing up to 300 kilometres per hour on a motorway in Mallorca has been reported to the Guardia Civil.

Recorded by a passenger on Wednesday around 4am, it shows the speedometer first exceeding 200 and then reaching 300.

The car in question was a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. The video, which has been circulating on social media, was taken on the MA-19 motorway in the vicinity of exit 26 for Llucmajor, Campos and Porreres.

The speed limit is 120 km/h.