A 24-year-old Argentine will shortly go on trial in Palma, accused of being the person responsible for graffiti on the Baluard del Príncep and Renaissance wall in Palma between 2018 and 2020.

In June 2022, Palma Police reported him for the two cases of graffiti, both of which relate to structures that are listed as assets in the cultural interest and have maximum architectural protection. The cost of removing the graffiti was 1,382 euros.

An investigation had begun in March 2018 by comparing Palma and Puerto Pollensa graffiti. In 2022, police linked one of a number of people to the Palma cases.

However, the Prosecutor's Office felt that it didn't have enough information to take him to court. The Council of Mallorca, which has responsibility for heritage assets, believes that there is sufficient information. It is therefore acting as a private prosecutor and will be demanding a fine of 3,240 euros.