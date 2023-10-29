The Guardia Civil's Pegasus Team is popularly know as the air police. One of its tasks to maintain surveillance of the airspace over the prison in Palma.
The police in Mallorca watching out for drugs that fall from the sky
The Pegasus team has its drones, but so do others
Also in News
- 90-day cap for Britons could be scrapped in Spain
- Another EU delay on travel visa for Britons heading to Mallorca
- Playa de Muro and the battle to maintain its little bit of paradise
- Monday's weather in Mallorca - Strong winds later in the week; a touch of snow possible on the peaks
- 120 million euros - the estimated cost of segregating classes in the Balearics by language
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.