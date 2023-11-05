The church of Santa Eulàlia in Palma is one of the city's most historic; it was the venue for the coronation of King Jaume II in 1276. An asset in the cultural interest, the church's rectory is being rented out. It is understood that it was placed with a leading estate agency last year and that it didn't take long to find interested parties.

The rector lives in an apartment on C. Colón that belongs to the Church. The Bishopric of Mallorca says that the rectory came to be used for storage and has confirmed that the rectory has been rented out for months. It points out that the rectory isn't physically part of the church and that parishes are entities independent of the Bishopric and can make their own decisions.

It is said that it was the current rector, Antonio Dols Salas, who took the decision to put it up for rent. Other rectors in the city are apparently opposed to the arrangement because of the classification as an asset in the cultural interest and also because Santa Eulàlia is one of the most visited churches in Mallorca.

The Bishopric, though, explains that rentals of this type are common on the mainland and elsewhere in Mallorca. Parishes choose to rent out old rectories to people not from the Church as a way of helping to cover the costs of maintaining the churches.

However, as a listed property, any redevelopment of the rectory would have needed approval from various bodies - the Council of Mallorca's heritage department and Palma town hall's historic centre commission. It would appear that there hasn't been a procedure for the church since before the pandemic, and that was for repairs to the church roof.

Local residents say that a thorough renovation was carried out. The Bishopric says that there wasn't. The rectory was merely cleared of some furniture, given a new coat of paint and supplied with new appliances. Everything was therefore in order and the rector was within his rights to use the rectory for the benefit of parish coffers.

Oddly, perhaps, the parish priest claims to be unaware of there being tenants. If there are, then this would have been a decision of the Bishopric.