The National Police in Palma have arrested four people of Moroccan and Spanish origin and are investigating a fifth for fraudulently registering foreign citizens.

In a press release, the police force explained that they were investigating a complaint filed by a woman who said that she had been denied assistance from the Social Security because, she said, she was not entitled to any benefit for being registered in the Self-Employed Regime, claiming that she had never been self-employed.

While these facts were being investigated, the Local Police caught a Spanish man carrying 15 Moroccan passports in a plastic bag and various documents related to census registrations, all of which were handed over to a patrol of the National Police, who referred them to agents of the Central Unit of Immigration Networks and Documentary Falsifications (Ucrif) to add to the investigation.

The police verified that the bearer of these documents and the person investigated by them was the same person. He was a Spanish citizen with several previous convictions and who had already been arrested previously for document forgery and similar offences, and who was posing as a manager.

Once the necessary steps had been taken, the Moroccan Consulate facilitated the appropriate actions to locate the holders of the intervened passports and summonses to police stations.

It was discovered that the alleged perpetrator, together with three other people of Moroccan origin, had been recruiting people of Moroccan origin who were in a situation of irregular residence, so that they could provide their passports and be registered in exchange for between 400 and 600 euros.

The main detainee obtained addresses to register these people. One of those investigated was finally charged, the main ‘facilitator’ of housing, having knowledge of the facts and obtaining financial gain. In other cases, he falsified the rental contract of a property and the signature of the owner.

The police have stressed that fraudulent registrations are used to gain access to different services and social aid and constitute administrative offences punishable under the law on foreigners and even in criminal law.

Once the necessary evidence and witnesses had been gathered, the Ucrif police officers proceeded to arrest all those involved as alleged perpetrators of belonging to a criminal group, encouraging irregular immigration, falsification of documents and discovery and disclosure of secrets. They were also brought before the courts.