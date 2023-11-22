A businessman who promoted a real-estate fair at Palma's Palacio de Congresos is on trial accused of fraud. The Prosecutor's Office maintains that he took payments from exhibitors knowing that the event would have to be cancelled, which it was - the day before it was scheduled to start.
On trial for alleged trade-fair fraud in Palma
Previous convictions for similar offences
