Miquel Caldentey, the president of one of the associations, says that town halls seem to have the view that owners are like "a bunch of hippies" who create mess and cause problems. There is a stigma, and the associations want to get rid of it. They are instead a type of tourism - "spending money, supporting and respecting the environment".
There have been previous gatherings like the one that has been organised for this weekend. On this occasion, around one hundred vehicles will spend two and a half days based at the industrial estate to coincide with the Sa Pobla Rice Fair. Activities will include a lunch on Sunday. On the menu will be arròs brut pobler, the gastronomic highlight of the fair.
The associations believe that town halls act in a discriminatory manner, the latest blow having come from Santa Margalida. It is to ban motorhomes and similar from spending the night on any street in Can Picafort and Son Serra de Marina. Other town halls which have created obstacles include Alcudia, Felanitx and Ses Salines.
The president of the other association, Miquel Antoni Vidal, says that there are groups who call themselves associations but are the ones who cause the bad reputation. "We want to be associated with family tourism. The problem is that there are groups who engage in bad practices and do not comply with regulations; camping where they should not, for example. The consequence is that town halls then deny space to the rest of us."
Yes they are.
Why is this such a problem to Organize and arrange proper accomadation for these people then they have to use the provided services and not argue with the police local residents about disappearing !
Morgan WilliamsExactly. This is how it's done right along the southern Italian coast and it works well. Some parks even offer sun loungers on the beach to the mobile home owners. It's all very civilised and orderly.
No, they're generally not problem-causing morons and it could be rather advantageous to provide nice accommodations for them with amenities (for a price). Particularly near beaches. Set 100m back from the beach and it shouldn't violate any Costas nonsense.
Motor homes should be confined to caravan parks and specially designated rural sites with washing and toilet facilities. This is what the Italians do and it works well. Owners pay a weekly fee for access to the park and the facilities.