Santa Margalida town hall is to ban motorhomes (and similar) from parking overnight on all streets in Can Picafort and Son Serra de Marina. The vehicle specification for this ban is no higher than 2.1 metres and no longer than 5.2 metres.

There already was a partial ban, but Mayor Joan Monjo says that the parking of vehicles "of these dimensions" continues to cause problems on numerous streets in Can Picafort and Son Serra.

The town hall has been receiving regular complaints from residents. Monjo adds: "It's unfair that they pay for a chalet on the front line and a caravan or large truck parks in front of them, preventing them from having views of the sea for days on end."

Son Serra does have a space for motorhomes. The town hall intends providing services for this - water, electricity, waste - and charging users a daily rate.

In Can Picafort there is no available space. The town hall is of the view that the Council of Mallorca should provide parking on rural land. In urban areas, "there is no free land available".