A Romanian businessman based in Manacor was arrested earlier this month, accused of offences against workers' rights.

The National Police in Manacor started the investigation some months ago and he was arrested in Santa Ponsa on November 7. The owner of a construction company, he was employing building workers from abroad and promising them good working conditions and salaries and residence permits.

The reality was somewhat different. They were expected to work up to fifty hours a week, for which they were paid no more than 250 euros a month. One worker is said to have been paid only 50 euros a month.

The police have so far identified six victims. They are currently in Spain without resources. As well as the low pay, they have had to assume the costs of travel and subsistence. Without residence permits, they are unable to find other work (legally, that is).

In addition to the charges related to worker exploitation, the Romanian authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for the businessman. He is at present in prison in Palma.

The construction work included renovations at hotels. On one occasion, he organised the workers to stage a demonstration outside a hotel in demanding payments by the hotel to the businessman's company. The workers were provided with t-shirts and banners, and the press were notified. It would appear that the workers had to take part in this protest in order to get paid.