On Wednesday morning, some forty or so Guardia Civil officers were involved in a major operation against what is described as a dangerous gang of robbers.

The operation was in Sa Pobla, where members of this gang are based. Fifteen simultaneous raids were carried out, and the centre of Sa Pobla in the area of Plaça Major was closed to traffic.

From early in the morning, a Guardia Civil helicopter hovered over the town as different units conducted raids. At least seven people are known to have been arrested so far.

Sources say that this gang has been responsible for dozens of robberies from homes and vehicles. It is said to comprise minors.

The robberies have been in various parts of Mallorca, with the majority having been in and around Sa Pobla.