On Wednesday morning, some forty or so Guardia Civil officers were involved in a major operation against what is described as a dangerous gang of robbers.
The operation was in Sa Pobla, where members of this gang are based. Fifteen simultaneous raids were carried out, and the centre of Sa Pobla in the area of Plaça Major was closed to traffic.
From early in the morning, a Guardia Civil helicopter hovered over the town as different units conducted raids. At least seven people are known to have been arrested so far.
Sources say that this gang has been responsible for dozens of robberies from homes and vehicles. It is said to comprise minors.
The robberies have been in various parts of Mallorca, with the majority having been in and around Sa Pobla.
Deportations are very applicable considering these are Moroccans 100%. Some may have Spanish nationality and many may well be minors ( a joke word applied to 17 and 18 year olds) and therefore make deportation nigh on impossible. Another classic example of the problem Mallorca and many areas of the mainland have brought upon themselves in the last 20 years. Memories of the UK anyone ?
Excellent work and congratulations to the Guardia Civil force, Let us hope that the law courts and the judges support and reflect the effort and award heavy sentences and deportations (as applicable).