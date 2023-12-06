The Mallorca Bulletin and the Mallorca Country Club invite you to a conference by Philip Brook, long-time Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), at the Mallorca Country Club on Friday December 8 at 6p.m.
