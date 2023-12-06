Jason Moore06/12/2023 10:37
The Mallorca Bulletin and the Mallorca Country Club invite you to a conference by Philip Brook, long-time Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), at the Mallorca Country Club on Friday December 8 at 6p.m.

The event is free but places are limited so you should register with us by email at publicidad@majorcadailybulletin.es or telephone 971 788 405 during office hours 9a.m. to 1p.m. Monday to Friday. As today (Wednesday, December 6) is a public holiday you can register with jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

Refreshments and snacks will be served after the event. The conference is entitled "Tennis Today" and will be presented and moderated by Edwin Weindorfer, Director General of the Mallorca Country Club.