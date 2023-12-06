The National Police will be deploying 400 officers in Palma every day over the Christmas period.

This deployment, which will include plainclothes police, is part of the force's 'Safe Trade Plan'. The aim is to prevent an increase in crimes committed against retailers and shoppers.

The police recently met business leaders and town hall representatives. Crime over the Christmas shopping period was the number one item on the agenda.

A 'Safe Trade Guide' has been produced by the police. This gives security advice and outlines preventive measures that can be adopted.

The plan will be in coordination with Palma Police and will also have the cooperation of private security firms.