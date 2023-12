The Guardia Civil report having arrested three men minutes after they had robbed a house in Deya.

A few days ago, there was a call to the Guardia 062 emergency number saying that a group of men wearing hoods had broken into a house on the road between Deya and Soller.

Patrols were sent to the area and a car matching the witness description was stopped on the Soller to Palma road.

The four occupants abandoned the car and ran off. Three were intercepted. The fourth person, whose identity is known to the Guardia Civil, remains at large.