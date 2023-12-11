Geraint Thomas, one of the most successful British cyclists ever, is training in Alcudia alongside his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates. He is one of the few riders in the modern era to achieve significant elite success as both a track and road rider, with notable victories in the velodrome, in one-day racing and in stage racing. On the track, he has won three World Championships (2007, 2008, and 2012), and two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012), while on the road he won the 2018 Tour de France becoming the first Welshman and third British rider to win it.
Top British cyclist trains in Alcudia
Geraint Thomas is the first Welshman to win the Tour de France
