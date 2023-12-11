Geraint Thomas, one of the most successful British cyclists ever, is training in Alcudia alongside his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates. He is one of the few riders in the modern era to achieve significant elite success as both a track and road rider, with notable victories in the velodrome, in one-day racing and in stage racing. On the track, he has won three World Championships (2007, 2008, and 2012), and two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012), while on the road he won the 2018 Tour de France becoming the first Welshman and third British rider to win it.

Also training with the British team is Tom Pidcock,one of the rising stars of British cycling. Pidcock turned professional in 2021. Since then his biggest victories have been taking the cross-country mountain bike titles at the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Championships, the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships and the prestigious spring road classic, Strade Bianche in 2023.

Across all three disciplines, he has won numerous other races, with his biggest victory on the road in his first season being the 2021 Brabantse Pijl road classic. In his second season, riding his first Tour de France he took his first Grand Tour stage, winning solo on the climb of the iconic Alpe D'Huez, the youngest rider ever to do so.

Ineos Grenadiers, formely Team Sky, have been training in the north of the island for many years. The team is owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain´s richest men, who has recently taken a stake in Manchester United. His Amerca´s Cup sailing team also has a base on the island at Porto Pi in Palma. Sir Jim is a frequent visitor to the island.