The police in Pollensa report having located the owner of a wallet that was found on a street and handed in to them.

The wallet contained 940 euros. A woman came across it and went straight to the police. She doesn't live in Pollensa and couldn't say exactly where she found the wallet.

But find it she did. From documents in the wallet the police were able to identify and notify the owner, who now has almost 1,000 euros that he would have feared had been lost for good.