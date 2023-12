The police in Santa Margalida report that two ponies escaped last week from Rancho Can Picafort and galloped off on the main road in Can Picafort in the direction of Son Serra de Marina.

A police patrol caught up with the ponies at the Lidl roundabout. Officers managed to guide them to a safe area and then asked for people from the ranch to come and collect them.

Docile and gentle, the ponies are a big attraction for children at the ranch.

It's unclear how the ponies managed to get away.