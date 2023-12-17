Shortly after 9pm on Saturday, a train on the Inca route had to be evacuated upon arrival at Alaro-Consell station.

A fire had broken out in one of the carriages. Two security guards led the evacuation, after which the doors were closed and the train moved away from the station.

There was only a small fire. It hasn't been reported what caused it. But it was soon put out and seemingly had nothing to do with the train itself, as its journey was resumed some minutes later.

It did however cause a good deal of smoke, and passengers who continued their journey complained of there being a lingering burning smell.