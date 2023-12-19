With the arrival of Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Sunday, the typical question arises as to which supermarkets and shopping centres will be open in Mallorca. On December 24, the day that marks the start of the Christmas festivities, many people opt for last minute shopping for both food and gifts. For this reason, supermarkets and shopping centres in Mallorca have adapted their opening hours to meet consumer demand.

Mercadona will make an exception, as it does not usually open on Sundays, and will do so from 9am to 3pm in all its supermarkets. Carrefour will open its doors from 9am to 7pm in supermarkets such as the one located between General Riera and Ocimax, the one in the PortoPí shopping centre in Palma and the one in Fan Mallorca. Alcampo in Marratxí will also be open from 8am to 7pm. El Corte Inglés and its supermarket on Avenida Alexandre Rosselló in Jaime III will be open from 9am to 8pm. You can also go to the Supercor centre in Son Moix, which will have the same opening hours. And Lidl will open all its shops in Mallorca from 9am to 3pm.

The main shopping centres on the island (FAN Mallorca Shopping, Porto Pi and the Mallorca Fashion Outlet) will also be open on Christmas Eve, so you can enjoy shops, restaurants and even cinemas. Thus, this Sunday, December 24 is an ideal opportunity for people to complete their Christmas shopping, even if it is last minute. With extended opening hours and a variety of options available, this decision will allow people to avoid crowds in the days leading up to Christmas Eve...