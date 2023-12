Over fifty National Police officers took part in a drugs operation in Mallorca on Monday that resulted in at least six arrests. There hasn't been final confirmation as to the number of arrests as there is a good deal of secrecy regarding the operation.

Various addresses in Palma were raided in what is said to be the first phase of the operation. A number of other arrests are expected, quite likely on the mainland.

Those arrested on Monday were all Spanish. Large quantities of cocaine, hashish and cash were seized. They have been charged with offences against public health (the trafficking of drugs) and with being members of a criminal organisation.