On Wednesday, a Palma court sentenced two men to six-month sentences for having attacked two police officers in Magalluf in April 2022.

Around 4am on April 10, Calvia police intervened in a fight on Camí de sa Porrasa by the entrance to a well-known hotel.

One of the two punched an officer in the face and then tried to attack another officer, who used his baton to defend himself. The other man grabbed a police officer by the neck.

Both tried to leave but were stopped. They resisted and the screen of an officer's phone was smashed.

As well as the sentences, they were both fined 300 euros and will have to pay 380 euros as compensation for injuries to one of the officers and 145 euros for damage to the phone.