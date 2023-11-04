Sydney Cole, the Scottish woman who slashed a friend's throat with a glass in a Magalluf club in 2019, has been fined 900 euros. Via video conference, she pleaded guilty on Friday to causing bodily harm.

The incident occurred at the Bananas club on C. Punta Ballena around half past midnight on April 15, 2019. The accused, then aged 19, had an argument with her friend, 22-year-old Sarah Ann Garrity. Security personnel separated them, but she grabbed a glass and attacked her friend with it.

Sarah Ann suffered a deep cut to her neck and was bleeding profusely. She was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, where she was admitted to ICU. The Guardia Civil arrested her attacker.

Sydney Cole was ordered to prison, but was released after Sarah Ann decided not to press charges. She also waived any compensation. Nevertheless, the Prosecutor's Office pursued the case and originally demanded three years in prison.

Both women were in the Army.