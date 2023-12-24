On Saturday evening, an incident involving a number of passengers resulted in a Palma bus being halted for 45 minutes.

The driver was unable to leave a bus stop on the Nou Llevant route and eventually had to call for the police.

According to a witness, the incident on what was a packed bus started around 7.15. A woman acted "in a very aggressive way" and insulted a number of passengers. The fracas began inside the bus but then continued once she had got off at the bus stop.

The National Police turned up, calmed the situation down and required identification from those involved in the incident.