People packed into a pub in Lloseta for a Christmas party got something of a surprise when someone rode in on a scooter.

It was a former Lloseta councillor, Llorenç Guardiola.

Clearly this was meant to have been a bit of a laugh, but the video has been referred to the local police and the Guardia Civil.

One of the people who was in the pub said that an accident could have happened and that it wasn't healthy to have to breathe in the fumes.

The police will be obliged to prepare a report.