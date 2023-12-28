Pollensa town hall has closed off part of the Llenaire beach in Puerto Pollensa following several cases of dogs having been poisoned.

The decision was taken on Thursday, although cases - including the deaths of dogs - have been known about for some days.

A vet confirms that a four-year-old Labrador died on Christmas Day, having ingested snail poison the day before. Another dog died having been in the area.

On the town hall's Facebook page, one comment refers to having reported a case of dog poisoning on December 16.

The town hall is urging great caution, especially with regard to children and dogs.

There have been incidents of dog poisoning at this part of the beach in the past.