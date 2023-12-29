The last day of the year always brings with it a mixture of preparations for the New Year's Eve celebrations and, for many, the need to do some last-minute shopping.

In Palma, on Sunday December 31, all shops and supermarkets will be closed. Initially, Mercadona had announced its intention to open its shops in Palma on 31 December. However, after a series of discussions at the Mesa de Comerç and the intervention of different agents from the retail sector in the Balearic Islands, the supermarket chain has decided not to open on that day. However, El Corte Inglés in Jaime III, will open its doors from 9am to 8pm.

FAN Mallorca Shopping and Porto Pi: Although these shopping centres will not be open on December 31, they offer shopping options until this Saturday 30 December at 10pm, ideal for those who plan ahead.

Despite Mercadona's decision, Palma residents will have other options for their last-minute shopping. The municipalities that are legally allowed to open their shops on New Year's Eve are Andratx, Inca and Marratxí. There, Mercadona will be open on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Alcampo Mallorca: This shopping centre located in Marratxí will keep its doors open on the December 31 from 8am until 7pm, providing an option for those who need to shop for food or items for the celebration.

Mallorca Fashion Outlet: This shopping centre will be open on December 31 from 10am to 6pm, following its usual pattern of closing on key dates such as New Year's Day.