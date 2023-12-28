In 2020 there was the curfew because of the pandemic. In 2021 there was no curfew but masks and Covid certificates were required. Having cancelled the New Year celebrations in 2020, Palma town hall didn't actively encourage any the following year.

Plaça Cort on New Year's Eve 2020

In 2022 there were no restrictions but there were still no celebrations - official ones anyway. The town hall explanation was that there was no budget for the New Year. As was the case in 2021, people congregated in Plaça Cort regardless. It is the traditional place to see in the New Year and to hear the chimes of the town hall clock - En Figuera.

After a three-year absence the party in the square is back. In charge of the entertainment will be veteran DJ, Juan Campos. There will be a drag queen, Tormenta, and the events will get under way at 11.30.

Lourdes Roca, councillor for citizen participation, has expressed her satisfaction with the return of the traditional party to Plaça Cort. "We want to offer the people a space where they can share the joy as we welcome 2024."