On October 16, around 2.15am, the two men - who are brothers - approached a woman from behind in the Sa Feixina area of the city. One grabbed her round the neck, while the other tried to snatch her bag. The woman resisted but they managed to open the bag and steal a phone that was inside it. They were arrested shortly afterwards by the National Police.
A court in Palma sentenced them earlier this week to eighteen months in prison. But rather than go to prison, they are to be expelled from Spain for a period of six years. Both of them are in an 'irregular' situation in Spain; not legally registered, therefore.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The Prisons are FULL but don't worry they will be back very quick and soon to Rob more stuff !