Two Algerian men have been ordered to leave Spain for having stolen a woman's phone in Palma in October 2022.

On October 16, around 2.15am, the two men - who are brothers - approached a woman from behind in the Sa Feixina area of the city. One grabbed her round the neck, while the other tried to snatch her bag. The woman resisted but they managed to open the bag and steal a phone that was inside it. They were arrested shortly afterwards by the National Police.

A court in Palma sentenced them earlier this week to eighteen months in prison. But rather than go to prison, they are to be expelled from Spain for a period of six years. Both of them are in an 'irregular' situation in Spain; not legally registered, therefore.