On Tuesday morning, residents of Banyalbufar would have been surprised to wake up and find a Peugeot 307 in a water tank on the Estellencs road.

The driver had lost control, gone over a guardrail and ended up in the water. Indications are that the accident was caused by excess speed on a bend in the road. There is no report of the driver having suffered significant injury.

The tank, which is used by residents to water their gardens, had to be drained in order to remove the car.