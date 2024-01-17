The Balearic High Court has ratified the dismissal of a TIB bus driver in Mallorca who was considered to have been a danger to passengers.

Over a period of five months in 2021 he was involved in six accidents. The final one was at the Intermodal Station in Palma in August 2021. Following another bus, the barrier closed as he was driving his. He should have stopped and waited. The barrier was destroyed.

Prior to this incident, he had received eight different penalties, three of which weren't for accidents. Two were for arriving at work half an hour late on consecutive days and the third was for missing a stop. The five accidents all resulted in damage to buses, such as when he drove into a wall.

He was an employee of one of the TIB concession companies, Moventis Illes Balears, who finally dismissed him for conduct that "put the safety of passengers using public transport at risk".

He filed an appeal against the dismissal. However, the grounds for the appeal were rejected due to a "clear intention to transgress the obligations of the contract". The High Court ruled there had been "intolerable action", which carried a risk for passengers as well as the damage caused.

The court noted that the company initially imposed light sanctions in order to try and redress the situation. This was not successful, which was a further reason for completely rejecting the appeal.