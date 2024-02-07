The man who was found floating in Palma’s Torrent de sa Riera waterway along the Paseo Mallorca in Palma early this Wednesday morning has sadly died in Son Espases hospital.

The victim, aged around 30, was unable to recover from the serious injuries sustained.

The SAMU-061 medics managed to resuscitate him at first and transfer him alive to the hospital.

The victim’s body was found under the bridge that connects Paseo Mallorca with via Alemania early in the morning by members of the general public at around 8am.

The first to arrive on the scene were several members of the National Police, as passers-by stopped a police van on its way to the courthouse to warn them of the presence of the body, which was lying face up in the water. The officers and medics deployed, for an hour, believed the man to be dead.

The Homicide Group of the National Police, which is investigating the incident, went to the scene where they took some initial photographs and it was at this point that they found that the man was still breathing.

The medical staff quickly performed CPR.

Once he was stabilised, he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Son Espases.

Hours later, his death was confirmed. The case is still open and no line of investigation has been ruled out.