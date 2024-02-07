The man who was found floating in Palma’s Torrent de sa Riera waterway along the Paseo Mallorca in Palma early this Wednesday morning has sadly died in Son Espases hospital.
Man found floating in Mallorca waterway dies
The victim did not manage to recover from serious injuries sustained
