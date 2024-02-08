Two prisoners who were in a cell at the courts in Palma needed medical treatment for injuries sustained after they had got into a fight.
Prisoners injured after a fight at the courts in Palma
The trial has been suspended
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.