The first croquet tournament on the island got off to flying start on Saturday at the Mallorca Country Club with even royalty taking part! Princess Birgitta is the elder sister of King Carl XVI Gustaf and she has a home o the island. She joined the fun at the Mallorca Country Club with the tournament being played in typical English summer weather, light rain and cloud!
By Royal appointment. Croquet in Santa Ponsa
Even the weather made it feel like a typical English summer day!
