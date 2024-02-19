The first croquet tournament on the island got off to flying start on Saturday at the Mallorca Country Club with even royalty taking part! Princess Birgitta is the elder sister of King Carl XVI Gustaf and she has a home o the island. She joined the fun at the Mallorca Country Club with the tournament being played in typical English summer weather, light rain and cloud!

However, the Pimms which was served by the club kept everyone in good spirits. About 30 people played in event, the first of its type in Mallorca, but it is set to become a regular competition.

The Mallorca Country Club maintains close links with Wimbledon which is not only known for its tennis but croquet as well.

Princess Birgitta was made an honorary member of the club.