A Ryanair flight traveling from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca underwent an urgent safety landing due to an onboard emergency. According to a passenger quoted by mallorcadiario.com, flight attendants were observed rushing down the aisle around 30 minutes after takeoff.

Subsequently, they tended to a passenger in row 11 who was experiencing dizziness and vomiting. Following this, a request for a doctor on board was made. Three individuals responded and appeared to stabilize the affected passenger.

In response to the situation, the air traffic control tower granted the pilot permission to bypass the landing queue. An ambulance approached the aircraft at the aerodrome, and the passenger, who appeared to have diabetes, was promptly evacuated and transported to a hospital.