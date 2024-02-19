A Ryanair flight traveling from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca underwent an urgent safety landing due to an onboard emergency. According to a passenger quoted by mallorcadiario.com, flight attendants were observed rushing down the aisle around 30 minutes after takeoff.
Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
Flight attendants were observed rushing down the aisle around 30 minutes after takeoff
Also in News
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
- Don't miss what's available in this week's Classifieds!
- How to get more hand baggage for free on Ryanair flights
- How you can beat the 90 day rule in Spain but you will need a job or plenty of cash
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.