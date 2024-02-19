It is not vital but it could make your visit to Spain easier. The Spanish government are now issuing official invitations to make travel easier for non-residents. The document, which is issued by the National Police, can be sought by anyone who is legally resident in Spain so that they can invite friends and family to visit. The invitation contains the name, the address where they will be staying and also their reason for visiting.
Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
Yet more red tape
Also in News
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
- Don't miss what's available in this week's Classifieds!
- How to get more hand baggage for free on Ryanair flights
- How you can beat the 90 day rule in Spain but you will need a job or plenty of cash
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.