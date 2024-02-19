The Palma City Council's new civic ordinance will come into force in two months and drones and cameras will monitor compliance. This was confirmed this Monday morning by the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, at the Plaza del Tubo, where he presented the summary of the first cleaning and infrastructure action plan carried out this term of office.

"This civic ordinance is an important tool against vandalism (graffiti or otherwise), public drinking, urban damage and the use of scooters in public spaces," said Martínez, who added that after the presentation of this regulation, which will be tougher in terms of sanctions and which could happen soon, "there will then be a period of public consultation and then, in two or three months, its application will be carried out". To ensure compliance with these new regulations, surveillance cameras and drones will be used to promote public safety.

Martínez announced this new development during the presentation of the results of the first edition of 'Palma a punt!' (Palma on point), which was carried out in 84 neighbourhoods divided into nine sectors. "Now the second round of the action plan will be carried out, which combines the work of all the participating departments: Emaya, Infrastructures, Health, Local Police... This second edition will begin at the beginning of March," said the mayor.

In this first round of the action plan throughout the city, "more than 2,000 graffiti tags have been removed, 76 kilometres of kerbs have been cleared, over 8,000 litter bins have been improved, more than 9,000 containers have been cleaned and all the streets have been washed down with water, which has meant 1,280 linear kilometres. In addition, 250 tonnes of waste have been collected," said the mayor.