The Palma City Council's new civic ordinance will come into force in two months and drones and cameras will monitor compliance. This was confirmed this Monday morning by the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, at the Plaza del Tubo, where he presented the summary of the first cleaning and infrastructure action plan carried out this term of office.
In this first round of the action plan throughout the city, more than 2,000 graffiti tags have been removed
