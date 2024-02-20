Russia's foreign intelligence chief said this morning that a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine and was found shot dead in an underground garage in Spain last week was a "moral corpse" when he planned his crimes, Russian news agencies reported.
Russian pilot for defected to Ukraine found shot dead in Spain
Spy chief says that he was a moral corpse
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.