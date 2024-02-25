A joint initiative by Palma, Calvia and Puigpunyent town halls has recovered an historic way that is described as the "gateway" to the Tramuntana Mountains from Palma.

This is a track of just over ten kilometres that starts in La Vileta (Palma), passes through Calvia and ends in Puigpunyent, where it connects with the GR 221 Dry Stone Route. The recovery of this path, for which there is historical evidence, has been possible because of the cooperation of landowners. There is signage designed to ensure "correct" use by hikers.

Lluís Rubí, the Council of Mallorca's director for the environment, explains that the path is documented in archives and that the connection in Puigpunyent means that there is an uninterrupted route from Palma all the way to Pollensa.

Palma's director-general for the environment, Sebastià Pujol, says that the way offers "a great opportunity for hiking and outdoor activities".