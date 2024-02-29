Spain's housing ministry has presented its rental price limitation index, which is a guide to capping rents in so-called stressed areas. Under the 2022 housing law, these stressed areas are those where the cost to rent or of a mortgage exceeds 30% of the average income of families. Rents are controlled for up to three years but can be extended depending on conditions.
Real-estate sector slams Spanish government's rent cap system
An index has been produced for prices in so-called stressed areas
