National Police in Palma have arrested a man of South American origin, approximately 30 years old, on charges of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in late 2020. The victim is the daughter of a family friend, and the alleged incident occurred during a gathering. Following his appearance in court, the judge ordered the release of the suspect, who was represented by legal counsel.

According to judicial sources, the now 10-year-old minor disclosed during a recent school meeting with counselors that a friend of her mother's had touched her inappropriately in the bathroom during a gathering at their home at the end of 2020. Upon hearing the disclosure, the school psychologist promptly informed the parents.

The parents were called to the school where they were strongly advised to report the incident to the National Police due to its severity. Following this advice, they made the report. The UFAM (Family and Women's Unit) assumed responsibility of the investigation. Subsequently, they re-interviewed the minor who reaffirmed her accusation against her mother's friend, providing a detailed description.

Armed with this information, law enforcement officials arrested the suspect last Tuesday after he was summoned to the police headquarters. He was released the next day by order of the duty judge pending further investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse.