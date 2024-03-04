The European Union will introduce their new "entry and exit" (EES) system for British travellers on October 6. The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-European Union nationals travelling for a short stay. The system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit.

Some airlines have already raised their concerts. Under the new system, airlines will be required to send verification queries to the EES at least 48 hours before a scheduled departure, to find out if a traveller can board a flight.

The system will also prove vital in controlling entry and exit dates for British travellers who can only spend 180 days a year in the European Union (non residents).

According to the European Commission, the system will apply when entering 25 EU countries (all Member States apart from Cyprus and Ireland) and four non-EU countries (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein) that are part of the border-free Schengen area along with most EU Member States.

The system will apply to all nationals of countries that are not in the EU or Schengen when travelling to the 29 countries operating EES for short stays. Non-EU citizens who are legally resident or have long-stay visas to live in an EU Member State will be exempt from EES.