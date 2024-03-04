The European Union will introduce their new "entry and exit" (EES) system for British travellers on October 6. The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-European Union nationals travelling for a short stay. The system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit.
New entry system for British travellers to Spain to launch on October 6
Fears that "entry and exit" system could cause delays
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
So the airlines are raising concerts, good for them, maybe the music will calm the passengers down.