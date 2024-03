A fast food delivery man on a motorbike was injured on Sunday night when he collided with a van in Alcudia. The man ended up in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident, as reported by the local police, occurred at 11.30pm. For unknown reasons, which are still under investigation, the motorcyclist and the driver of a Citröen Berlingo collided at an intersection on the Arta road. As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorbike was injured and was left lying on the ground.

A police patrol and a medical ambulance were quickly dispatched to the scene of the accident. The medics, after stabilising the injured man at the point of the accident,decided to transfer him to a hospital as a precautionary measure.