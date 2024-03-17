The animal rights party Progreso en Verde has raised concerns over the violation of regulations governing the use of horse carriages in Palma. They have pointed out an incident involving a carriage driver who, on Friday, carried six passengers, one of whom was seated with the driver in the front seat.
Excess of passengers on a horse carriage reported in Palma
The president of the animals rights party has expressed frustration over the Town Hall's failure to revoke licenses despite evident non-compliance and horse mistreatment
Also in News
- New entry system for British travellers to Spain to launch on October 6
- All Britons need to know about new travel visa and entry permit
- As Booking.com is hit with massive Spanish fine, Mallorca hotels ramp up direct sales
- Britons cashing in on day trips to Mallorca
- Not all Britons will be caught in new EU visa travel trap to Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.